The leading conference for airport strategy and finance

We are thrilled to bring together two of Aviation Week Network’s leading Air Transort brands under one roof this April 2-4.

GAD Americas and CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas will take place on 2-3 April and 3-4 April respectively in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Summits will run concurrently and will gather an estimated 400+ attendees to learn about the crucial issues that impact global air development.

These events will provide an ideal environment for industry professionals, thought leaders, and innovators from across the global aviation and transportation sectors to discuss, collaborate, network and explore the future of airport development and air travel. These conferences serve as unique platforms for sharing insights on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices that are shaping the air transport landscape.

We encourage you to take full advantage of the networking opportunities, expert panels, and engaging sessions that lie ahead in the beautiful Cayman Islands. Together, we have the chance to foster meaningful connections and develop solutions that will not only benefit airports and airlines but also the millions of travellers who rely on them every day.

If you’re interested to combine attending GAD Americas with the CAPA Americas Summit, please contact Paige for more information: [email protected]