2-3 April 2025

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

hosted by

The leading conference for airport strategy and finance

2-3 April 2025
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

GAD Americas - The leading conference for airport strategy and finance

The Global Airport Development forum (GAD) is a unique conference and networking event dedicated to best practice and innovation in airport finance, management and infrastructure development.

Bringing together public and private airport operators, investors, financiers, regulators, government and industry experts from around the world, GAD is an unmissable opportunity to identify new investment opportunities, partners and business prospects.

Two leading Air Transport brands co-locating in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands this April.

We are thrilled to bring together two of Aviation Week Network’s leading Air Transort brands under one roof this April 2-4. 

GAD Americas and CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas will take place on 2-3 April and 3-4 April respectively in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Summits will run concurrently and will gather an estimated 400+ attendees to learn about the crucial issues that impact global air development.

These events will provide an ideal environment for industry professionals, thought leaders, and innovators from across the global aviation and transportation sectors to discuss, collaborate, network and explore the future of airport development and air travel. These conferences serve as unique platforms for sharing insights on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices that are shaping the air transport landscape. 

We encourage you to take full advantage of the networking opportunities, expert panels, and engaging sessions that lie ahead in the beautiful Cayman Islands. Together, we have the chance to foster meaningful connections and develop solutions that will not only benefit airports and airlines but also the millions of travellers who rely on them every day.

If you’re interested to combine attending GAD Americas with the CAPA Americas Summit, please contact Paige for more information: [email protected]

Why Attend?

Insights you can’t google!

Find out how airport operators and investors are managing rising financial, capex and opex costs. What's the outlook & appetite for PPP, development & investment opportunities on the horizon?

A truly unique networking opportunity

GAD is the only place where you can meet public & private airport operators, strategic & financial investors, banks, multilaterals, government representatives, regulators, CAAs, aviation market experts & business strategists all under one roof.  

Show the industry you mean business

We'll provide you the platform to connect with global airport development leaders. Whether you want to get your voice heard, get your brand seen or meet the people that matter to you - we can help.

Fast Facts

173

ATTENDEES

51

LEADING SPEAKERS

32

COUNTRIES

1994

ESTABLISHED

View the highlights from GAD Americas 2025

Take a look back at GAD Americas 2025 in the Cayman Islands. For a more detailed breakdown of who attended and an overview of topics of discussion, view the post show report.

See the 2025 Highlights Reel

Check Out Our Post Show Report

“GAD is an important conference that should be attended by Airports, Developers, Finance companies and Suppliers needing to connect with each other.”

- Jason Inniss, Director, Airport Operations, Bermuda Skyport Corporation

“The GAD conferences have traditionally been the most important industry events for us and continues to be, for the quality content and networking opportunities that it provides.”

– Curtis Grad, Partner, President & CEO, Modalis Infrastructure Partners

“Given the quality of the presentations and the attendees this is a 'must attend' if you are serious about your profession and the industry.”

– Kent Hindes, Managing Director, Cushman & Wakefield

